TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
815 FPUS54 KSJT 242038
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
TXZ127-251200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-251200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ140-251200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ054-251200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ169-251200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ154-251200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ098-251200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ099-251200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ049-251200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ113-251200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ114-251200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ128-251200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-251200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ065-251200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ066-251200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ139-251200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ071-251200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ073-251200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ155-251200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ076-251200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ077-251200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ168-251200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ170-251200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ078-251200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather