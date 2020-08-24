TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

TXZ127-251200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ072-251200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ140-251200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ054-251200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ169-251200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ154-251200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ098-251200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ099-251200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ049-251200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ113-251200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ114-251200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ128-251200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-251200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ065-251200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ066-251200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ139-251200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ071-251200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ073-251200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ155-251200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ076-251200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ077-251200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-251200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-251200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ078-251200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

338 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

