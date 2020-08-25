TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

336 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

