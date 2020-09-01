TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
TXZ127-012100-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ072-012100-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent. Heat indices of around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ140-012100-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ054-012100-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ169-012100-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ154-012100-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent. Heat indices of around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ098-012100-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ099-012100-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon.
Thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ049-012100-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ113-012100-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ114-012100-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ128-012100-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ064-012100-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ065-012100-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ066-012100-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ139-012100-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ071-012100-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ073-012100-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ155-012100-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Heat indices of around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ076-012100-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ077-012100-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ168-012100-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ170-012100-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ078-012100-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
