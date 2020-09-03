TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ072-032115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ140-032115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ054-032115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ169-032115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ154-032115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ098-032115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ099-032115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ049-032115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ113-032115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ114-032115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ128-032115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ064-032115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ065-032115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ066-032115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ139-032115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ071-032115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ073-032115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ155-032115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ076-032115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ077-032115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ168-032115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ170-032115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ078-032115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
342 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
