Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

TXZ127-062145-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ072-062145-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ140-062145-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ054-062145-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-062145-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ154-062145-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ098-062145-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-062145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ049-062145-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ113-062145-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ114-062145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-062145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ064-062145-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ065-062145-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ066-062145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ139-062145-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-062145-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ073-062145-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ155-062145-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ076-062145-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-062145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ168-062145-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ170-062145-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-062145-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

