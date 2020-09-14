TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020

854 FPUS54 KSJT 140822

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

TXZ127-142115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-142115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 10

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ140-142115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ054-142115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-142115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ154-142115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ098-142115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-142115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ049-142115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ113-142115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ114-142115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-142115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ064-142115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ065-142115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 10

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ066-142115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ139-142115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-142115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ073-142115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ155-142115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ076-142115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-142115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ168-142115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ170-142115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ078-142115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

