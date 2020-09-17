TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

431 FPUS54 KSJT 170904

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

TXZ127-172115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-172115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ140-172115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ054-172115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-172115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ154-172115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ098-172115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-172115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ049-172115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ113-172115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ114-172115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-172115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ064-172115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ065-172115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ066-172115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ139-172115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-172115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ073-172115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ155-172115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ076-172115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-172115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ168-172115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ170-172115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ078-172115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

404 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

