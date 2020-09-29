TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020

_____

177 FPUS54 KSJT 290841

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

TXZ127-292115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-292115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-292115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ054-292115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-292115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-292115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-292115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-292115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ049-292115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-292115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-292115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ128-292115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-292115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-292115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-292115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-292115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ071-292115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ073-292115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-292115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-292115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-292115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-292115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-292115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-292115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

341 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather