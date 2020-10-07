TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

_____

519 FPUS54 KSJT 070840

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

TXZ127-072200-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ072-072200-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ140-072200-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-072200-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ169-072200-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-072200-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-072200-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ099-072200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ049-072200-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ113-072200-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ114-072200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ128-072200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ064-072200-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ065-072200-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ066-072200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ139-072200-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ071-072200-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-072200-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ155-072200-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ076-072200-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-072200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-072200-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ170-072200-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-072200-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

340 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather