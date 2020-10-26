TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020

481 FPUS54 KSJT 260852

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

TXZ127-262115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and showers

after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain, rain and light sleet in the

morning, then rain and light freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ072-262115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and showers after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-262115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the evening,

then showers likely, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ054-262115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then rain and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ169-262115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. Temperatures

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ154-262115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ098-262115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an

inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ099-262115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain, rain and light sleet in the

morning, then rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ049-262115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then rain and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter

of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ113-262115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ114-262115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain

likely and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ128-262115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-262115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain, light sleet and rain in the

morning, then rain and light freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ065-262115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain, rain and light sleet in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ066-262115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and showers

after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ139-262115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ071-262115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and showers after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ073-262115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and light freezing rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ155-262115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ076-262115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and light freezing rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain in the evening,

then rain and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ077-262115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and light freezing rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-262115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-262115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ078-262115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and light freezing rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

