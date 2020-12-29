TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020 _____ 887 FPUS54 KSJT 290934 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 TXZ127-292230- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and light sleet likely in the evening, then snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ072-292230- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, light sleet likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then snow, light sleet and rain after midnight. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ140-292230- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and light sleet after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, snow and light sleet in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ054-292230- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, light sleet likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light sleet, rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ169-292230- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and light sleet after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ154-292230- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and light sleet after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 30. North winds around 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, snow and light sleet in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ098-292230- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow and light sleet after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ099-292230- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers, light sleet and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow, light sleet and rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ049-292230- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain, light sleet likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light sleet, rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ113-292230- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, light sleet likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow and light sleet after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ114-292230- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible sleet and thunderstorms in the evening, then snow, light sleet and rain likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ128-292230- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain, light sleet and snow likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow, light sleet and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ064-292230- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then rain, light sleet likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow and light sleet likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ065-292230- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light sleet, rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ066-292230- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, light sleet likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then snow, light sleet likely and rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ139-292230- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and light sleet with snow likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow, light sleet and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ071-292230- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, light sleet likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light sleet, rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ073-292230- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain, light sleet and snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 30. North winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow, light sleet likely and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ155-292230- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, snow and light sleet in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ076-292230- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers, light sleet likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with light sleet and snow likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ077-292230- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, light sleet and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then snow, light sleet and rain after midnight. Much colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ168-292230- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and light sleet after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 30. North winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain with snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ170-292230- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, snow and light sleet in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ078-292230- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 334 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain, light sleet and snow after midnight. Much colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow, light sleet and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$