TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 11, 2021

143 FPUS54 KSJT 120929

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

TXZ127-122215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-122215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ140-122215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-122215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ169-122215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-122215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-122215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-122215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-122215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ113-122215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-122215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-122215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-122215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ065-122215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ066-122215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-122215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-122215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ073-122215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-122215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-122215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ077-122215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ168-122215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-122215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-122215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

329 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

