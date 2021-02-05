TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

TXZ127-052215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ072-052215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ140-052215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ054-052215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ169-052215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ154-052215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ098-052215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 60.

South winds up to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ099-052215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ049-052215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ113-052215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ114-052215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 60.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ128-052215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ064-052215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ065-052215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ066-052215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ139-052215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ071-052215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ073-052215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ155-052215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ076-052215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ077-052215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ168-052215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ170-052215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ078-052215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

348 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

