TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

238 FPUS54 KSJT 140856

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

TXZ127-142115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the southwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ072-142115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-142115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ054-142115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ169-142115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ154-142115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ098-142115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ099-142115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ049-142115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ113-142115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ114-142115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ128-142115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ064-142115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ065-142115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ066-142115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ139-142115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ071-142115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ073-142115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ155-142115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ076-142115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ077-142115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-142115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-142115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ078-142115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

