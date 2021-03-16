TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

_____

483 FPUS54 KSJT 160841

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

TXZ127-162130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-162130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ140-162130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-162130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-162130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-162130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-162130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-162130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-162130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-162130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-162130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-162130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-162130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-162130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-162130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-162130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-162130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ073-162130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-162130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-162130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-162130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ168-162130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-162130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-162130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

341 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather