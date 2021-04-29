TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 _____ 401 FPUS54 KSJT 290855 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 TXZ127-292115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ072-292115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ140-292115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ054-292115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ169-292115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ154-292115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ098-292115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ099-292115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ049-292115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ113-292115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ114-292115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ128-292115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ064-292115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ065-292115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ066-292115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ139-292115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ071-292115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ073-292115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ155-292115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ076-292115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ077-292115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ168-292115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ170-292115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ078-292115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 355 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$