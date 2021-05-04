TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 3, 2021

379 FPUS54 KSJT 040835

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

TXZ127-042115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-042115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ140-042115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-042115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-042115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-042115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-042115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ099-042115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-042115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-042115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-042115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-042115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-042115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-042115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-042115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-042115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ071-042115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ073-042115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-042115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-042115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ077-042115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-042115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-042115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-042115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

335 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

