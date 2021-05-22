TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

TXZ127-222115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-222115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ140-222115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-222115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-222115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ154-222115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-222115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ099-222115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-222115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-222115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ114-222115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-222115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-222115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-222115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-222115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ139-222115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-222115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-222115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ155-222115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ076-222115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-222115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ168-222115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ170-222115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ078-222115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

