TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021

024 FPUS54 KSJT 280835

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

TXZ127-282115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-282115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-282115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ054-282115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-282115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

TXZ154-282115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ098-282115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-282115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-282115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-282115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-282115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-282115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-282115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-282115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-282115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ139-282115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ071-282115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-282115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ155-282115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ076-282115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-282115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ168-282115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

TXZ170-282115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ078-282115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

335 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

