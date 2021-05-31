TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

_____

097 FPUS54 KSJT 311021

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

TXZ127-312115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible through early afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ072-312115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ140-312115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ054-312115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible through early afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-312115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ154-312115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

$$

TXZ098-312115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ099-312115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ049-312115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ113-312115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ114-312115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ128-312115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible through early afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ064-312115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon.

Thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-312115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely in the late morning and early

afternoon. Thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible through early

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-312115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon,

then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ139-312115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ071-312115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-312115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ155-312115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ076-312115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-312115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-312115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ170-312115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

$$

TXZ078-312115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather