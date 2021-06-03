TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 _____ 868 FPUS54 KSJT 030839 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 TXZ127-032115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ072-032115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-032115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ054-032115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-032115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ154-032115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ098-032115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ099-032115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ049-032115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-032115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ114-032115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ128-032115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ064-032115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ065-032115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-032115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ139-032115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ071-032115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-032115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ155-032115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ076-032115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-032115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ168-032115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ170-032115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ078-032115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather