TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

TXZ127-242115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ072-242115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ140-242115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ054-242115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ169-242115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ154-242115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ098-242115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ099-242115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ049-242115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ113-242115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ114-242115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ128-242115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ064-242115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ065-242115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ066-242115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ139-242115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ071-242115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ073-242115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ155-242115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-242115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ077-242115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ168-242115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ170-242115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ078-242115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

344 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

