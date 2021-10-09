TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021 _____ 661 FPUS54 KSJT 090839 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 TXZ127-092115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ072-092115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-092115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ054-092115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-092115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ154-092115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ098-092115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ099-092115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ049-092115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-092115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ114-092115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ128-092115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ064-092115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ065-092115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-092115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ139-092115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ071-092115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ073-092115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ155-092115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ076-092115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-092115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ168-092115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ170-092115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ078-092115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 339 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. 