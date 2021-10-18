TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

TXZ127-182115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-182115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ140-182115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ054-182115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-182115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ154-182115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ098-182115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-182115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ049-182115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ113-182115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ114-182115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-182115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ064-182115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ065-182115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ066-182115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ139-182115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-182115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ073-182115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ155-182115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ076-182115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ077-182115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ168-182115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ170-182115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ078-182115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

313 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

