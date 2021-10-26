TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

TXZ127-262115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ072-262115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ140-262115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ054-262115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ169-262115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ154-262115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ098-262115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ099-262115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ049-262115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ113-262115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ114-262115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ128-262115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ064-262115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ065-262115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ066-262115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ139-262115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ071-262115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ073-262115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ155-262115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ076-262115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ077-262115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ168-262115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ170-262115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ078-262115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

