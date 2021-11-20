TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021

914 FPUS54 KSJT 200932

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

TXZ127-202315-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ072-202315-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-202315-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-202315-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ169-202315-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-202315-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-202315-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-202315-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-202315-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-202315-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ114-202315-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ128-202315-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-202315-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-202315-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ066-202315-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-202315-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-202315-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-202315-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-202315-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-202315-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-202315-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-202315-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-202315-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-202315-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

332 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

