TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021 _____ 298 FPUS54 KSJT 220941 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 TXZ127-222230- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ072-222230- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ140-222230- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ054-222230- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ169-222230- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ154-222230- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ098-222230- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ099-222230- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ049-222230- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ113-222230- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ114-222230- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ128-222230- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ064-222230- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ065-222230- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ066-222230- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ139-222230- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ071-222230- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ073-222230- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ155-222230- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ076-222230- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ077-222230- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ168-222230- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ170-222230- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ078-222230- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 341 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$