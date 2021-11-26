TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Light

and variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

