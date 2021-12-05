TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

318 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

