TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

475 FPUS54 KSJT 080948

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

TXZ127-082315-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ072-082315-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ140-082315-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-082315-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ169-082315-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-082315-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ098-082315-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ099-082315-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ049-082315-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-082315-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-082315-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ128-082315-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ064-082315-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ065-082315-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ066-082315-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ139-082315-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ071-082315-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-082315-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-082315-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ076-082315-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-082315-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-082315-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ170-082315-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ078-082315-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

348 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

