TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

TXZ127-162215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-162215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ140-162215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ054-162215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-162215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-162215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ098-162215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

40. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-162215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-162215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-162215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-162215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-162215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-162215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ065-162215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-162215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ139-162215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ071-162215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ073-162215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 5 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ155-162215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ076-162215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-162215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ168-162215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-162215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-162215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

337 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the east up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

