TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

TXZ127-142215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ072-142215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-142215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ054-142215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ169-142215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ154-142215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ098-142215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ099-142215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ049-142215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ113-142215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ114-142215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ128-142215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ064-142215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ065-142215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ066-142215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ139-142215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ071-142215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ073-142215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ155-142215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ076-142215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ077-142215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-142215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ170-142215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ078-142215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

358 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

