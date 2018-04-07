TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:24 am, Saturday, April 7, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018
_____
384 FPUS54 KSHV 070417
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
TXZ096-071930-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ108-071930-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ109-071930-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ111-071930-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ110-071930-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ112-071930-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ126-071930-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms during the late evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ125-071930-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms during the late evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ124-071930-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ136-071930-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms during the late evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, windy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ137-071930-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms during the late evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ138-071930-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ151-071930-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms during the late
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe during the late
evening. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ150-071930-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms during the late
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe during the late
evening. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy, windy.
Temperatures nearly steady around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ149-071930-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms during the late
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe during the late
evening. Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ165-071930-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms during the late
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe during the late
evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ152-071930-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms during the late
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe during the late
evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ153-071930-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms during the late
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe during the late
evening. Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ166-071930-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms during the late
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe during the late
evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ167-071930-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1117 PM CDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms during the late
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe during the late
evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
12
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast