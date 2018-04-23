TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ108>111-240000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ112-240000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ136-240000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ137-240000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ126-138-240000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ151-240000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ149-150-240000-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ152-153-240000-

Nacogdoches-Shelby-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Center

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ165-240000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ166-167-240000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ017-018-240000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ010-011-240000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ001-002-240000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ003-004-240000-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

