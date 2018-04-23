TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Published 5:03 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
_____
269 FPUS54 KSHV 230857
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
TXZ096-240000-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ108>111-240000-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ112-240000-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ136-240000-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ137-240000-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ126-138-240000-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ151-240000-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ149-150-240000-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ152-153-240000-
Nacogdoches-Shelby-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Center
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ165-240000-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ166-167-240000-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ017-018-240000-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ010-011-240000-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-240000-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ003-004-240000-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
357 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
15
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast