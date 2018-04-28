TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

714 FPUS54 KSHV 282030

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

TXZ096-291515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ108>111-291515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the early evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ112-291515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ126-291515-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ125-291515-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the early evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ124-291515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the early evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ136-291515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the early evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ137-291515-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ138-291515-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ151-291515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ150-291515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ149-291515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the early evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ165-291515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ152-291515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ153-291515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ166-291515-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ167-291515-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

06

