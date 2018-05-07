TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ108>111-081515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ112-126-081515-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ124-125-081515-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ136-137-081515-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ138-151-081515-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ149-150-081515-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ152-165-081515-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ153-166-167-081515-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ017-018-081515-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

LAZ010-011-081515-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

LAZ001-002-081515-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ003-004-081515-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

