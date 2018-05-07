TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 4:38 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018
_____
643 FPUS54 KSHV 072031
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
TXZ096-081515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ108>111-081515-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ112-126-081515-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ124-125-081515-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ136-137-081515-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ138-151-081515-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ149-150-081515-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ152-165-081515-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-081515-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ017-018-081515-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
LAZ010-011-081515-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
LAZ001-002-081515-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ003-004-081515-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
331 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather