TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 11:34 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds
5 mph during the mid and late evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1026 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
