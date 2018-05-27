TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

884 FPUS54 KSHV 272025

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

TXZ096-281600-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ112-281600-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-281600-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ124-281600-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ136-281600-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ125-137-281600-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-281600-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ149-281600-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ150-281600-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ151-281600-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ153-281600-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ152-281600-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ165-281600-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-281600-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-281600-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ003-004-281600-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ005-006-281600-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ013-014-281600-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

325 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

