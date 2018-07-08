TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

672 FPUS54 KSHV 080224

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

TXZ096-081715-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-081715-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ124-125-081715-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-137-081715-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-081715-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-151-081715-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-152-165-081715-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,

and Lufkin

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-081715-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ017-018-081715-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ010-011-081715-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-081715-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

ARZ071-072-081715-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

924 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather