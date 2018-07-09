TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

326 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

