TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
_____
709 FPUS54 KSHV 110507 AAB
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts...UPDATED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
TXZ096-112015-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
during the late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-112015-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
during the late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ112-112015-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
during the late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming east in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ126-112015-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ125-112015-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ124-112015-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ136-112015-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ137-112015-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ138-112015-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ151-112015-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-112015-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-112015-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-112015-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ152-112015-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-112015-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid
70s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-112015-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ167-112015-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1207 AM CDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
09
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather