TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
_____
959 FPUS54 KSHV 150235
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
TXZ096-151715-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ108>111-151715-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ112-126-151715-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ124-125-151715-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ136-137-151715-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ138-151-151715-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ149-150-151715-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ152-165-151715-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-151715-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
LAZ017-018-151715-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
LAZ010-011-151715-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
LAZ001-002-151715-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
LAZ003-004-012-151715-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
LAZ005-006-151715-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
LAZ013-014-151715-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
LAZ019-021-151715-
Winn-Caldwell-
Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy through mid afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
LAZ020-022-151715-
Grant-La Salle-
Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena,
Midway, and Olla
935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather