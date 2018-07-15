TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

959 FPUS54 KSHV 150235

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

TXZ096-151715-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ108>111-151715-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ112-126-151715-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ124-125-151715-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ136-137-151715-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ138-151-151715-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ149-150-151715-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ152-165-151715-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-151715-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ017-018-151715-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

LAZ010-011-151715-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

LAZ001-002-151715-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-151715-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

LAZ005-006-151715-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

$$

LAZ013-014-151715-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ019-021-151715-

Winn-Caldwell-

Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy through mid afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ020-022-151715-

Grant-La Salle-

Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena,

Midway, and Olla

935 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

