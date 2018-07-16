TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
_____
907 FPUS54 KSHV 161518
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
TXZ096-170615-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ108-170615-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ109-170615-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ111-170615-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ110-170615-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ112-170615-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ126-170615-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ125-170615-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ124-170615-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ136-170615-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ137-170615-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ138-170615-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ151-170615-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ150-170615-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ149-170615-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ165-170615-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ152-170615-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ153-170615-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ166-170615-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ167-170615-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-170615-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
1018 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Hazy through the day. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather