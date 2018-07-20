TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

537 FPUS54 KSHV 200835

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

TXZ096-210315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ108-210315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ109-210315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ111-210315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. West winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ110-210315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ112-210315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. West winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ126-210315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ125-210315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ124-210315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ136-210315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ137-210315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ138-210315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ151-210315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ150-210315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ149-210315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ165-210315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ152-210315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ153-210315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ166-210315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ167-210315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

335 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

