TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

247 FPUS54 KSHV 270826

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

TXZ096-280315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ108-280315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ109-280315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ111-280315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ110-280315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ112-280315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-280315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-280315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-280315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-280315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-280315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ138-280315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-280315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-280315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-280315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-280315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ152-280315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-280315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ166-280315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ167-280315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather