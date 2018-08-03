TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

966 FPUS54 KSHV 030312

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

TXZ096-031815-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-031815-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ124-031815-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ112-126-031815-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ151-031815-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ149-152-031815-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-031815-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ165-031815-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-031815-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-031815-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

LAZ005-006-031815-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

LAZ013-014-031815-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-031815-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

1012 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

06

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather