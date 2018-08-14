TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

TXZ096-150145-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ108>111-150145-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-150145-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ126-150145-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ125-150145-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-150145-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-150145-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ137-150145-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ138-150145-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ151-150145-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ150-150145-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-150145-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-150145-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-150145-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-150145-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ166-150145-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ167-150145-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

358 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

