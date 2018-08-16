TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Zone Forecasts...UPDATED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
940 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
