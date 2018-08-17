TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018

Zone Forecasts...UPDATED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

TXZ096-180630-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ108-180630-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ109-180630-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ111-180630-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ110-180630-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ112-180630-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ126-180630-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ125-180630-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-180630-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ136-180630-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ137-180630-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ138-180630-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ151-180630-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ150-180630-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-180630-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ165-180630-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ152-180630-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ153-180630-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to

106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ166-180630-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ167-180630-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

1105 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

