TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ108>111-210315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ112-126-210315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Lows around 70. West winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ124-125-210315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ136-137-210315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ138-151-210315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ149-150-210315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ152-165-210315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ153-166-167-210315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
LAZ017-018-210315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ010-011-210315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ001-002-210315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
LAZ003-004-012-210315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ005-006-210315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ013-014-210315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ019-021-210315-
Winn-Caldwell-
Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ020-022-210315-
Grant-La Salle-
Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena,
Midway, and Olla
405 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
